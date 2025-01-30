Cryoablation Devices Market To Hit USD 1295.34 Mn By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Minimally Invasive Treatments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cryoablation Devices Market

Cryoablation Devices set for 10.26% CAGR growth from 2024-2032, fueled by rising cancer and cardiovascular prevalence.

TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the global Cryoablation Devices Market , valued at USD 489.53 million in 2023, is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.26% and reach USD 1295.34 million by 2032The demand for cryoablation devices has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures.Cryoablation, which uses extreme cold to destroy abnormal tissues, has become an essential treatment option in various medical fields, including oncology for cancerous tumors, dermatology for skin lesions, and cardiology for arrhythmias.The supply of cryoablation devices has been growing as well, with advancements in technology and the development of next-generation systems, which make procedures safer, faster, and more effective. Hospitals and outpatient surgical centers are the primary end-users of these devices, as they offer benefits like minimal recovery time and fewer complications compared to traditional surgical procedures.Furthermore, as the global population ages and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer increases, the need for efficient treatment technologies like cryoablation continues to rise, fostering market growth. Increased awareness and adoption of cryoablation devices by healthcare facilities and practitioners are expected to further boost market expansion in the coming years.Get a Free Sample Report of Cryoablation Devices Market @Key Players in Cryoablation Devices Market.Boston Scientific Corporation.Micro Port Scientific Corporation.Medtronic.COOPERSURGICAL INC..ATRICURE INC..BVM Medical Limited.CPSI Biotech.Ice Cure Medical.METRUM CRYOFLEXSegment AnalysisBy ProductTissue Contact Probe Ablators dominated the Cryoablation Devices market, accounting for 45% of the market share in 2023. These devices are favored due to their precision and reliability in treating localized tumors and cardiac arrhythmias. Their high accuracy makes them the preferred choice for delicate surgical procedures. In oncology, these devices are instrumental in targeting specific cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues, thus enhancing patient outcomes. Similarly, in cardiology, tissue contact probe ablation provides a targeted approach to treat cardiac arrhythmias, a condition that requires extreme precision. Their versatility in handling complex procedures has positioned them as an indispensable tool in both oncology and cardiology, ensuring strong demand and growth within the market. The ongoing advancements in these devices further contribute to their market leadership, promising continuous innovation in medical treatments that require pinpoint accuracy.By End UseThe Hospitals segment led the Cryoablation Devices market, capturing about 55% of the total market share in 2023. Hospitals remain the primary setting for cryoablation procedures, particularly in complex cases that demand advanced medical equipment and specialized care. The infrastructure available in hospitals, coupled with skilled healthcare professionals, ensures that these facilities can handle a high volume of cryoablation procedures. Additionally, hospitals are better equipped to manage the intricate aspects of cryoablation treatments, particularly for high-risk patients or more complicated tumors. The hospital setting also supports the integration of cutting-edge cryoablation devices, providing a stable environment for advanced medical procedures. With the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, hospitals continue to drive the largest share of the market, benefiting from the need for quick recovery times and reduced patient downtime. This trend is expected to persist as healthcare systems globally prioritize specialized care.Cryoablation Devices Market SegmentationBy Product.Tissue Contact Probe Ablators.Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Systems.Tissue Spray Probe AblatorsBy Application.Lung Cancer.Liver Cancer.Breast Cancer.Kidney Cancer.Prostate Cancer.Cardiac ArrhythmiaBy End Use.Hospitals.Outpatient Facilities.Research & ManufacturingNeed any customization research on Cryoablation Devices Market, Enquire Now @Recent Developments.January 2025: IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) received FDA marketing authorization for its next-generation XSense Cryoablation System with CryoProbes. The system is designed for general minimally invasive cryoablation applications in various medical fields, including surgery, dermatology, neurology, and oncology..October 2024: AtriCure launched the CryoSphere Max cryoablation probe, just six months after the debut of its CryoSphere+ probe. This new addition enhances the CryoIce platform, which is known for its high precision in cryoablation procedures.Regional AnalysisNorth America dominated the Cryoablation Devices Market, holding a 70% market share. The region is known for its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a large number of research and development activities. The U.S., in particular, has seen a high adoption rate of cryoablation devices, driven by increasing demand for cancer treatment and cardiac procedures.The Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising elderly population, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and improving healthcare systems across countries like China and India. Moreover, the growing focus on adopting minimally invasive procedures in hospitals and outpatient centers is expected to further boost the market in this region.Statistical Insights and Trends.The global incidence of cancers treatable with cryoablation, including prostate and liver cancers, rose by 7% in 2023, contributing to the increased demand for cryoablation devices..Cryoablation prescriptions saw a 5% rise globally in 2023, with oncology procedures accounting for the majority of these treatments..There was an 8% increase in the adoption of cryoablation technology in hospitals and outpatient facilities in 2023, driven by its use in oncology and cardiology..The introduction of next-generation cryoablation systems, such as the XSense Cryoablation System, has significantly expanded the scope of treatment options available, contributing to market growth..Increased healthcare investment in minimally invasive technologies like cryoablation, along with rising healthcare budgets, is supporting the growth and innovation of cryoablation devices.Buy Full Research Report on Cryoablation Devices Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Cryoablation Devices Market by Product8. Cryoablation Devices Market by Application9. Cryoablation Devices Market by End Use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

