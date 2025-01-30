Review of the new HS5 – the first car delivered to the customer by HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The ceremonial delivery of the first sold car took place at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok on January 18. The lucky owner of a HONGQI HS5 in black became the first client of the new HONGQI dealership in Moscow.



The Hongqi HS5 is the most affordable crossover in the line of the premium Chinese brand. The new HS5 has an updated appearance. The car has become even more impressive and modern. The design of the new HS5 was developed under the guidance of the world-famous automotive designer Giles Taylor. The length of the car has increased compared to its predecessor and is 4785 mm. The width is 1905 mm. The height is 1700 mm. The wheelbase is 2870 mm. The exterior has been significantly redesigned, including a large radiator grille and chrome trim. The red stripe on the hood is a tribute to the first Hongqi model. It is symbolizing the Red flag.



The interior of the model combines elegance, impeccable comfort and functionality. The new HS5 is equipped with an 8.3-inch projection screen and a 9-inch interior rearview mirror with an image output from the rear camera. It retained two 12.3-inch screens at the same time. Support for voice interaction with 17 functions simplifies the driving process. The climate control unit is equipped with physical buttons contrary to the trend for touch screens. This gives the car a touch of classicism. The crossover is equipped with 253-color ambient lighting, a premium audio system with 12 speakers and fast wireless charging of a mobile phone at 40 W.



Active safety systems warn of a possible collision from the front and rear. These can keep the car in the traffic lane. Top-end trim levels are equipped with an advanced cruise control system. It is capable of turning, accelerating and decelerating the car at speeds up to 150 km/h. A powerful turbocharged two-liter four-cylinder engine with 252 hp and 380 Nm is located under the hood of the new Hongqi HS5. It works in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers of HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok can choose modifications with front or all-wheel drive. The car accelerates to 100 km/h in 7,6 seconds. Fuel consumption of the all-wheel drive version is 7.9 liters per 100 km. The cost of HONGQI HS5 in HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok starts from 3.25 million rubles, taking into account support programs.



"Modern technologies, impressive design and high level of safety make this crossover a worthy competitor for premium cars that have already proven themselves among Russian motorists. However, the official representation of the brand in the country and the manufacturer's warranty add undeniable advantages to Hongqi in its class, – Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM Yug Division, said. – I would like to congratulate the first client of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok. I invite all motorists interested in the HONGQI brand to our new dealership. You can get to know the model range better and take test drives here".







