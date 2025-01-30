AW Rostamani Group Announces New Era of Leadership for its Automotive Division

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 January 2025: AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), one of the UAE's leading family business groups, today announced that Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive, has stepped down after 34 years of distinguished service. The company also welcomes Tom Fux as his successor. Ayat will continue to serve AWR Group as a Board Advisor for the Group.



Established in 1968, AWR Automotive is the second largest automobile distributor in the UAE, servicing consumers’ mobility needs for more than 50 years. Renowned as being the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, it is part of the Group’s wider AWR Automotive division, which is also the authorised distributor for new UAE market entrants Chery, Zeekr, smart, and Royal Enfield. Beyond vehicle sales and services, AWR Automotive is driving innovation with flexible mobility solutions through its homegrown brands such as Shift and Subscribe Me.



"Michel Ayat's contributions to AWR Automotive over the last three decades are immeasurable," said Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman & Group CEO of AWR Group. "His dedication and leadership have not only shaped our automotive business but have also left an indelible mark on the UAE's automotive industry. We are deeply grateful for his years of service, and we are pleased that he will continue to contribute to the future of our business as a Board Advisor for the Group."



"Tom Fux is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of success. His extensive international experience and deep understanding of the automotive industry will be instrumental to lead AWR Automotive into its next chapter of growth and innovation,” he added.



Tom Fux brings over 25 years of experience across 53 countries in Europe, North and Central Asian region, spanning sales and marketing, value chain optimisation, financial services, and mobility solutions. His previous roles include Managing Director at Toyota Adria, President of Toyota Germany, Founding President & CEO of KINTO Europe, and Senior Vice President at Toyota Motor Europe. He is poised to build upon AWR Automotive's strong foundation and navigate the company through the evolving automotive landscape.



The Group extends its deepest gratitude to Mr. Ayat for his exceptional service and warmly welcomes Mr. Fux to the AWR family.







MENAFN30012025002987014458ID1109148579