Mexico’s President expresses doubt US will impose 25 percent tariffs amid tensions

(MENAFN) Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed doubt on Wednesday that the United States would impose a 25 percent tariff on Mexican goods starting February 1, despite threats made by former President Donald Trump. Speaking during a daily press conference at the National Palace, Sheinbaum shared her belief that such a decision was unlikely to materialize, adding that Mexico was prepared for any scenario.



Sheinbaum reassured the public that discussions with the US were ongoing, and she emphasized that Mexico was ready to handle the situation if the tariffs were indeed implemented. She mentioned, “To be honest, we don’t think this will happen, but if it does, we have a plan and will keep you informed.”



The potential tariffs could have significant negative effects on Mexico’s economy, which heavily depends on trade with the US, its largest trading partner. The imposition of such tariffs could disrupt this crucial trade relationship, with serious economic consequences.



Trump had previously announced that imposing 25 percent tariffs on goods from both Mexico and Canada would be one of his first executive actions upon taking office. He also stated that the tariffs would remain in place until issues such as fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration were addressed.

MENAFN30012025000045015839ID1109148535