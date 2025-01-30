WILDBRAIN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL FOR ITS FISCAL 2025 Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. (" WildBrain " or the " Company ") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, will report its Fiscal 2025 Q2 results after close on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, and hold a call at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, during which Company management will discuss the results.

To immediately join the conference call by phone without operator assistance, please use the following URL on that date to receive an automated instant call back connecting into the conference:

Alternatively, you may dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator, referencing conference ID 87552 at +1 (888) 510-2154 in North America (toll free) or +1 (437) 900-0527 internationally (tolls apply) . If dialing in, please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Replay will be available after the call on +1 (888) 660-6345 in North America (toll free) or +1 (289) 819-1450 internationally (tolls apply), under passcode 87552 # , until February 19, 2025.

The audio and transcript will also be archived on WildBrain's website beginning approximately three business days following the event: .

For more information, please contact:

Investors: Kathleen Persaud – VP Investor Relations, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 212-405-6089

Media: Shaun Smith – Sr. Director, Global Communications & Public Relations, WildBrain

[email protected]

+1 416-977-7230

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands around the world. With approximately 14,000 half-hours of kids' and family content in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Camp Snoopy; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries on over 500 platforms, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered approximately 1.5 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most loved family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at .

