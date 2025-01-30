President of DR Congo pledges strong comeback to M23 rebels, Rwanda

(MENAFN) The President of the Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, declared a strong response from the Congolese to the ongoing by M23 rebels. In a televised address on Wednesday evening, Tshisekedi accused Rwanda of backing the rebels and criticized both the international and African communities for their silence regarding the growing tensions along the border. He described the situation in eastern Congo as an unprecedented security crisis, with the Rwandan defense forces allegedly supporting the M23 rebels, who have been terrorizing the local population.



Earlier in the week, the M23 rebels, reportedly supported by Rwanda, claimed control of the city of Goma. However, local residents have stated that Goma remains under the control of both the rebels and the Congolese army. The recent fighting in the area has resulted in at least 25 deaths in Goma, nine in Rwanda, and hundreds of injuries.



This escalation of violence also led to the tragic loss of 17 peacekeepers, including 13 South Africans, three Malawians, and one other whose nationality is unknown. The violence has raised concerns about the safety and effectiveness of peacekeeping missions in the region.



In response to these attacks, President Tshisekedi announced a coordinated and rigorous military action against the rebels and their backers. He condemned Rwanda for its blatant violation of international agreements and the UN Charter. Despite these accusations, Rwandan President Paul Kagame has consistently denied supporting the M23 rebels.

