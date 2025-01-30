Merz Aesthetics Reveals Global Data On The Connection Between Confidence, Self-Affirmation And Aesthetic Treatments

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New Research Suggests that People Seek Aesthetic Treatments to Align Inner Self with Outward Appearance

RALEIGH, N.C.– Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, today announced the findings of its inaugural global study,The study explored the role confidence plays in daily life and overall well-being, as well as the connection between our internal selves and outward expression.

As part of its Confidence to Be platform, Merz Aesthetics surveyed 15,000 adults from around the world who have had an aesthetic treatment in the past or are open to having one in the near future. The Pillars of Confidence study revealed that a global majority of study participants have a strong sense of self-confidence, with 72% agreeing with the statement,“I am confident in who I am.”





The findings of the Pillars of Confidence study also link external appearance to internal self-concept. When it comes to aesthetic treatments specifically, 73% of respondents reported saying they feel“empowered” after having an aesthetic treatment, 69% seek aesthetic treatments to reflect how they feel inside and 72% said that aesthetic treatments impact how they view themselves.



Asia-Pacific: China, South Korea, Thailand

Europe, the Middle East & Africa: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates

Latin America: Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico North America: United States, Canada

Conducted in partnership with Ipsos*, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, the Pillars of Confidence study engaged 15,000 adults aged 21 to 75** from 15 countries. Participating regions and countries included:

“Since becoming a standalone global business nearly five years ago, Merz Aesthetics has been committed to our purpose of fueling confidence by helping people look better, feel better and live better. We believe in the importance of feeling confident and what makes you feel like the best version of yourself-however you define it,” said Bob Rhatigan, CEO, Merz Aesthetics.“Our Pillars of Confidence research shows what we anecdotally knew to be true-that aesthetic treatments appear to do more than just enhance our appearance; they can help people feel empowered and support their self-confidence journey.”

“The Pillars of Confidence data shows how aesthetic treatments enable patients to take an active role in aligning their self-perception with their outward appearance,” said Dr. Shannon Humphrey, cosmetic dermatologist, medical director at Humphrey & Beleznay Cosmetic Dermatology and clinical associate professor at the University of British Columbia.“As a physician, I see this impact every day. These insights can help us better understand and support our patients as they work toward personal empowerment, which ultimately enhances the care we provide.”

Whether it's the things we say, the people we surround ourselves with, or our choices around aesthetic treatments, Merz Aesthetics believes that every person's journey to look, feel and live their best is unique. With a purpose to fuel confidence worldwide, Merz Aesthetics hopes that the data-backed insights of the Pillars of Confidence study will inspire meaningful conversations that enable even more people to celebrate being their authentic selves, both inside and out.

*Merz Aesthetics. (2025). Pillars of Confidence: Global Insights on Aesthetics and Self-Affirmation. Supported by research partner Ipsos.

**Age range in Asia-Pacific region was 21 to 65.