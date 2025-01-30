President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Donald Trump
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
sent a letter of condolences to the President of the US Donald
Trump over the death of a large number of people resulting from the
collision of a passenger airplane with a military helicopter near
the Washington DC, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the collision between a
passenger plane and an army helicopter near Washington, resulting
in the loss of many lives.
In light of this tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences to
you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the
friendly people of the United States, on behalf of myself and the
people of Azerbaijan."
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 January 2025
