عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Donald Trump

President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Donald Trump


1/30/2025 6:12:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the US Donald Trump over the death of a large number of people resulting from the collision of a passenger airplane with a military helicopter near the Washington DC, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the collision between a passenger plane and an army helicopter near Washington, resulting in the loss of many lives.

In light of this tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the friendly people of the United States, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan."

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 January 2025

MENAFN30012025000195011045ID1109148084


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search