Azerbaijan, Switzerland Discuss Strengthening Tax Cooperation
Date
1/30/2025 5:08:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Discussions were held on the priority areas for developing
bilateral relations in taxation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland,
focusing on opportunities to strengthen the partnership and promote
international cooperation, Azernews reports,
citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.
According to the information, Orkhan Nazarli, the head of the
State Tax Service and President of the Intra-European Organization
of Tax Administrations (IOTA), held a video conference with
TamaraPfammatter, Director General of the Swiss federal Tax
Administration.
During the meeting, both parties discussed key areas for the
development of bilateral relations, opportunities to enhance the
partnership, and ways to promote international cooperation. They
also shared views on diversifying joint activities within IOTA,
exchanging experiences in taxation at the bilateral level, and
exploring new cooperation opportunities.
Proposals were made to expand IOTA's activities and improve its
financial sustainability. The work done under the leadership of the
State Tax Service, along with strategic development plans and
future prospects, was also discussed. It was noted that
strengthening relations between the two countries is crucial for
advancing their tax systems, improving economic practices, and
fostering a better investment climate.
The meeting highlighted the importance of leveraging existing
potential to enhance joint initiatives in tax administration, with
further discussions on other issues of mutual interest.
