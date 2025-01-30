Azerbaijan, Switzerland Discuss Strengthening Tax Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Discussions were held on the priority areas for developing bilateral relations in taxation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, focusing on opportunities to strengthen the partnership and promote international cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the of Economy.

According to the information, Orkhan Nazarli, the head of the State Tax Service and President of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA), held a with TamaraPfammatter, Director General of the Swiss Tax Administration.

During the meeting, both parties discussed key areas for the development of bilateral relations, opportunities to enhance the partnership, and ways to promote international cooperation. They also shared views on diversifying joint activities within IOTA, exchanging experiences in taxation at the bilateral level, and exploring new cooperation opportunities.

Proposals were made to expand IOTA's activities and improve its financial sustainability. The work done under the leadership of the State Tax Service, along with strategic development plans and future prospects, was also discussed. It was noted that strengthening relations between the two countries is crucial for advancing their tax systems, improving economic practices, and fostering a better investment climate.

The meeting highlighted the importance of leveraging existing potential to enhance joint initiatives in tax administration, with further discussions on other issues of mutual interest.