'Cover-Up': BJP Hits Out At AAP's Sanjay Singh's Remarks On Cash And Liquor Seizure Row

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) BJP candidate for the New Delhi Assembly seat Parvesh Verma on Thursday accused AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh of trying to cover up his party's involvement after Delhi seized a car with a "Punjab government" sticker, containing cash, alcohol, and pamphlets.

This follows AAP's claims that the seizure was part of the BJP's "dirty politics" aimed at tarnishing its reputation and that of the Punjab government.

Speaking to IANS, Parvesh Verma slammed Singh, saying: "The car was seized right in front of Punjab Bhawan with a Punjab sticker, filled with money, alcohol, and promotional materials. After being caught red-handed, they're attempting to cover it up with lies. This is a habit of Sanjay Singh-always trying to hide the truth after being caught."

Verma also reacted to the ongoing feud between the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The two have been exchanging barbs over key issues like the cleaning of the Yamuna River and other development works.

"The Yamuna is the lifeline of Delhi, and Kejriwal has failed miserably in his promise to clean it up. He even said, 'If I don't clean the Yamuna, don't vote for me.' So now, people shouldn't vote for Kejriwal," Verma said.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh held a press conference demanding the Election Commission investigate the seizure matter, accusing the BJP of using "dirty politics" to damage the AAP's reputation. He claimed that the vehicle with a fake registration number, allegedly carrying money and party materials, was part of a larger conspiracy to defame the AAP and the Punjab government.

"The BJP's dirty politics has sunk so low that they're using a fake vehicle to plant these materials to discredit us. It's alarming that a fake registration vehicle was allowed to roam freely in the city," Singh said, while also criticising the Delhi Police's handling of the situation.

The controversy comes as the Delhi Assembly elections approach. The Delhi Police had registered a case after the car, bearing a Punjab number plate, was intercepted by the flying squad on Wednesday.