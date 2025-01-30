IMF Concludes $11 Billion Loan Negotiations with Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrapped up negotiations with Argentina on Tuesday for a new $11 billion loan. The organization reported "highly constructive and positive" talks with President Javier Milei's government. Luis Cubeddu, Deputy Director of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department, led the negotiating team that arrived in Argentina on January 23rd.



The funds aim to bolster the country's reserves and eliminate foreign exchange restrictions. Argentina's Minister, Luis Caputo, spearheaded discussions to reach an agreement on the disbursement. Despite initial optimism, the IMF indicated that several steps remain before finalizing the deal. Talks are set to continue in the coming weeks.



IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed the organization's intention to work swiftly on a new program. This statement followed a meeting with President Milei in Washington, D.C. The loan negotiations reflect Argentina's ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy and address financial challenges.



In a positive development, Argentina achieved a financial surplus of 1.8% of GDP in 2024. This marks the country's first positive balance in 14 years. The Ministry of Economy's report highlights Argentina's best fiscal performance in 16 years. This achievement suggests progress in the nation's economic recovery efforts.



The IMF's engagement with Argentina underscores the complex interplay between international financial institutions and sovereign nations. As negotiations progress, the focus remains on striking a balance between economic reform and social stability. The outcome of these talks could significantly impact Argentina's economic trajectory in the coming years.





