Oncology Society Conference Opens In Amman, Highlights Latest Cancer Treatment Advances

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – The 26th International Conference of the Jordan Medical Association's Oncology Society commenced Thursday in Amman, with broad participation from oncology specialists from Jordan and abroad. The three-day event is dedicated to showcasing the latest developments in cancer diagnosis and treatment.Dr. Sami Khatib, President of the Oncology Society and Chair of the Conference, said that Jordan has established itself as a leading center for treating complex oncological cases, becoming a strong competitor among global cancer treatment hubs. He noted that the significant turnout of distinguished speakers and participants reflects Jordan's ongoing scientific renaissance under the patronage of the Hashemite leadership.Khatib emphasized the Society's commitment to advancing oncology through continued scientific progress, underlining that the specialty has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent decades. Technological advancements and scientific discoveries have significantly improved diagnostic accuracy and empowered physicians with new tools for analysis and treatment.Dr. Hani Taani, Chair of the Conference's Scientific Committee, said the conference aims to explore recent breakthroughs in cancer diagnosis and therapeutics, with contributions from regional and international oncology experts.He highlighted that the past two decades have witnessed a revolution in oncological research, leading to a deeper understanding of the genetic and molecular mechanisms behind cancer. This has resulted in the development of advanced treatment approaches and the discovery of key pharmaceutical therapies.Taani noted that modern oncology increasingly relies on cancer-specific "fingerprints" and genetic codes to determine a patient's responsiveness to chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or targeted treatments, significantly enhancing the likelihood of successful outcomes.The conference will feature in-depth discussions on scientific advances related to gastrointestinal, urinary tract, lung, breast, and gynecological tumors, along with palliative care and pain management strategies. Nine specialized seminars led by pharmaceutical and medical companies active in oncology are also scheduled.Taani emphasized the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in cancer care, which integrates internal medicine, surgery, radiology, and laboratory diagnostics to ensure accurate diagnoses and effective, personalized treatment plans.Approximately 250 physicians from various healthcare institutions in Jordan including the Ministry of Health, Royal Medical Services, Jordanian universities, the University of Science and Technology, the King Hussein Cancer Center, and the private sector are attending the conference, alongside oncology professionals from Palestine, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.The event is accredited by the Jordanian Medical Council, offering six professional development hours for attendees and eight for lecturers.A medical exhibition is being held in parallel with the conference, featuring companies showcasing medical equipment and pharmaceutical products related to cancer care and surgery.