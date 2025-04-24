403
Bezymianny Volcano Eruption Coats Villages in Ash
(MENAFN) Volcanic ash from Bezymianny Volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula has coated three villages in the Milkovo District, local emergency officials reported on Thursday. The Ministry of Emergency Situations' regional branch shared updates via Telegram, confirming ongoing ashfall from the volcano’s emissions.
"While the livelihoods of residents have not been disrupted, emergency services strongly advise people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary," the message stated.
The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has predicted the ash cloud's movement, noting that it could drift toward Kozyrevsk, a village in the Ust-Kamchatsky District.
This marks the fifth eruption from Bezymianny in just 24 hours, with the latest plume reaching 11 kilometers above sea level. Consequently, the aviation color code has been raised to "red," signaling a serious threat to air traffic.
Bezymianny is located approximately 40 kilometers from Klyuchi and 350 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital.
