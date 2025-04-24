Tourism Minister, French Senate Delegation Discuss Boosting Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab on Thursday met with a delegation from the French-Jordanian Friendship Group in the French Senate at the Ministry's headquarters, in the presence of French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison.Annab highlighted the significance of the French market as one of Jordan's key European tourism sources. She said the ministry is actively working to increase the number of direct flights to the Kingdom, noting that Royal Jordanian operates routes from Paris and Lyon, and Ryanair from Paris, with a new route from Marseille launched this month.She referred to the 2022 visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Jerash, which led to a €1 million grant for the restoration of the Temple of Zeus steps, under joint cultural cooperation between the two countries.Underscoring the value of Jordan's participation in tourism expos in Paris, Annab said such engagement promotes cultural, religious, and adventure tourism. She noted the recent visit of a French media delegation in February to showcase the Kingdom's safety and appeal as a travel destination.Annab added that while Jordan's tourism offers diverse experiences, its defining attribute is its renowned hospitality, offering visitors a unique and welcoming atmosphere. She also emphasized Jordan's prominent role in religious tourism, particularly as part of the Holy Land and the site of the Baptism of Jesus.The minister revealed ongoing coordination with French partners to raise awareness among French travelers about Jordan's cultural and spiritual heritage. She also announced plans for an upcoming European tour of the exhibition "Jordan: The Dawn of Christianity," with a particular focus on France.Ambassador Grandmaison, for his part, said Transavia, a subsidiary of Air France, is considering resuming flights to Jordan. He affirmed the strength of Jordanian-French tourism ties and praised Jordan as an exceptional destination with a rich historical and cultural legacy."The collaborative efforts underway between our two governments reflect the depth of our partnership," he said, expressing interest in expanding cooperation to strengthen religious and cultural tourism.At the end of the meeting, the delegation commended the professionalism of Jordan's tourism workforce and stressed that the warm hospitality of Jordanians enhances the visitor experience and leaves a lasting impression.