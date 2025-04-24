Huawei Honored For Banking Innovation At Jordan Fintech Summit 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – Huawei was awarded the Best Banking Enterprise Solution at the Jordan Fintech Summit 2025, recognizing its contributions to digital transformation in the banking sector.In a statement issued Thursday, Huawei CEO Aiden Lee reaffirmed the company's dedication to advancing digital innovation and supporting the growth of Jordan's financial sector. He emphasized Huawei's commitment to building secure, efficient, and innovative technological infrastructure for financial institutions.Huawei Jordan General Manager Leo Yang outlined the company's achievements in the local market and shared its strategic vision for enhancing digital financial services, noting the company's ongoing collaboration with stakeholders to expand its presence in Jordan.Solutions Expert Hu Mingde delivered an in-depth presentation on Huawei's integrated financial solutions, designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance user experience within banking institutions.During a panel session that included top executives from regional financial and tech sectors, Lee and Raed Qaqish, Regional Vice President of Sales for the Financial Services Sector in the Levant, discussed strategies to deepen partnerships and accelerate digital transformation across the region's financial systems.