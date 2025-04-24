Agriculture Ministry Expands Support For Pet Food Factory Reusing Food Waste

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday signed an agreement at its headquarters to expand its support for the Khasab Agricultural Supplies Company's factory, extending the supported area to 2,439 square meters.The agreement was signed by Minister of Agriculture Khaled Huneifat and Yassin Shadifat, representing the Khasab Agricultural Supplies Company, which operates a pet food production facility that recycles food scraps, thereby contributing to efforts to reduce food waste in the Kingdom.Huneifat noted that the ministry is committed to supporting innovative food industry projects that meet high standards of quality and contribute positively to employment. He highlighted that the factory currently employs 35 individuals, 25 of whom are registered with social security, with the majority being women.He added that the facility's current production capacity stands at 4 tons per hour and is expected to increase to 6 tons per hour in the coming months through cooperation with the ministry. The expansion includes a new hangar to house additional raw materials and production equipment such as mills and sieves, which are vital for processing production inputs.The minister emphasized that the ministry backs food production facilities utilizing local agricultural produce as part of several initiatives, including the Food Industries Stimulation Project implemented across industrial zones, development areas, and municipalities. These efforts aim to capitalize on surplus crops, enhance job creation, reduce poverty and unemployment, and boost the Kingdom's exports of high-quality food products, while also lowering the national import bill.The factory is located within the King Hussein bin Talal Development Area in Mafraq, approximately 60 kilometers northeast of Amman. The development zone is strategically situated on a modern highway network connecting Jordan with Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.