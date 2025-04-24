Tourism Ministry Launches 2025 Domestic Program To Boost Travel, Accessibility

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Thursday launched the 2025 edition of the "Our Jordan is Paradise" program in a new format designed to stimulate domestic tourism and encourage citizens to explore a wide range of destinations across the Kingdom's governorates.According to a ministry statement, the program is being overseen by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and head of the program's committee, Fadi Balawi. The 2025 edition places a particular emphasis on promoting experiences that reflect the cultural and social character of local communities.The ministry noted that the 2024 edition of the program saw considerable success, attracting 311,000 participants a testament to growing public interest in local tourism and confidence in the quality and affordability of the subsidized initiative.As part of its renewed strategy, the ministry has enhanced the program's digital platform and broadened its itineraries to include religious, natural, and cultural sites, in addition to a variety of events. These efforts have brought the total number of included tourist attractions to over 100. Enhancements also extend to enriching visitor experiences by incorporating museums, archaeological sites, and visitor centers.The program targets group tourism from a variety of sectors, including public and private institutions, universities, charitable organizations, and military personnel injured in service, ensuring inclusive participation across all segments of society.Trips are scheduled to take place on weekends Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays as well as during national holidays and official events. A dedicated itinerary has also been developed to support tourism in the city of Petra.In line with the Ministry's vision to make tourism accessible for all, measures have been adopted to integrate people with disabilities into the program. Several sites have been made accessible and safe, and staff have received training to ensure appropriate support and care for these visitors.The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the continued development of the program by expanding destinations, enhancing services, and fostering public-private partnerships to ensure long-term sustainability and maximize both economic and social returns across the Kingdom.Implemented in cooperation with licensed tourism offices, the program involves tourist transport companies, licensed guides, and hospitality providers, including restaurants and camps. Free transportation is provided aboard modern, well-equipped buses departing from all governorates, with the cost fully subsidized by the Ministry. Each trip includes a professional guide and meals.