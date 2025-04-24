403
Grand Reception Held To Mark Pakistan Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Pakistani embassy hosted a grand reception to mark Pakistan Day - a celebration rich with history, pride, and diplomatic warmth. More than 700 guests filled the grand ballroom, a vibrant tapestry of cultures and communities brought together to honour Pakistan's journey and its bonds with Qatar.
Among them were Qatari dignitaries, senior officials, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, influential business figures, and members of the Pakistani community.
The evening unfolded with elegance and purpose. The gathering was graced by the presence of notable figures, including HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; HE Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs; and Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As the national anthems of Pakistan and Qatar resonated through the hall, the atmosphere turned reverent. Muhammad Aamer, Pakistan's ambassador to Qatar, took to the podium, extending a heartfelt welcome.
His speech, both reflective and forward-looking, brought to life the legacy of Pakistan Day - a commemoration of the 1940 Lahore Resolution, a turning point that ultimately led to Pakistan's independence in 1947.
He spoke of resilience and unity, of sacrifices made and dreams realised, painting a portrait of a nation continually striving for progress.
The ambassador also celebrated the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Qatar established in 1972 and growing ever stronger. He highlighted the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar last October, a key moment that expanded bilateral co-operation across trade, defence, education and technology.
One of the evening's most cherished highlights was the mention of the 'Manzar: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940 to Present Day' exhibition at the National Museum of Qatar. The exhibition, a result of close cultural collaboration, was brought to life under the patronage of HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.
In recognition of her pivotal role, she was honoured by the government of Pakistan with the Hilal-e-Pakistan - a symbol of gratitude and admiration.
The ambassador concluded by reaffirming Pakistan's principled support for the Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples, urging international unity in the face of injustice.
He paid glowing tribute to the nearly 300,000 Pakistanis contributing to Qatar's development across diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, finance and construction. The evening stood as a powerful testament to friendship, solidarity, and shared aspirations - a celebration not just of Pakistan's past, but of a future shaped together with Qatar.
