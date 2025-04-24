Albanian President Receives Credentials Of Jordanian Ambassador

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tirana, April 24 (Petra) – Jordanian Ambassador Zuhair Nsour formally presented his credentials on Wednesday to Albanian President Bajram Begaj as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Albania, in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Tirana.During the ceremony, Nsour conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Begaj, along with wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the Albanian people.President Begaj, in turn, expressed his appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II, praising the King's leadership and highlighting the strong and historic relations between the two nations.He reaffirmed Albania's commitment to strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors.The event was attended by senior Albanian officials, including the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Director of the President's Office, the Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and two advisors.