Foreign Ministry Secretary General, Georgian Lawmakers Discuss Ties

2025-04-24 02:03:06
Amman, April 24 (Petra) – Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ambassador Majed Qatraneh, on Thursday received a parliamentary delegation from Georgia, led by Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Georgian Parliament.
The two sides discussed means to enhance and broaden bilateral relations between Jordan and Georgia across various sectors, in addition to reviewing recent regional developments.

