403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Foreign Ministry Secretary General, Georgian Lawmakers Discuss Ties
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 24 (Petra) – Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ambassador Majed Qatraneh, on Thursday received a parliamentary delegation from Georgia, led by Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Georgian Parliament.
The two sides discussed means to enhance and broaden bilateral relations between Jordan and Georgia across various sectors, in addition to reviewing recent regional developments.
Amman, April 24 (Petra) – Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ambassador Majed Qatraneh, on Thursday received a parliamentary delegation from Georgia, led by Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Georgian Parliament.
The two sides discussed means to enhance and broaden bilateral relations between Jordan and Georgia across various sectors, in addition to reviewing recent regional developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment