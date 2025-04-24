House Speaker, Iraqi PM Urge Global Action On Gaza, Stronger Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmad Al-Safadi, and Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, underscored the imperative of intensifying international efforts and aligning global positions to bring an end to the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.During his meeting with Prime Minister Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Thursday, Speaker Al-Safadi emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Jordan and Iraq.He called for deeper cooperation across all sectors particularly parliamentary and economic highlighting the need to broaden these ties to serve the shared interests of both nations.The two sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained coordination between Jordan and Iraq in advancing the collective interests of the Arab nation and confronting the regional challenges imposed by current developments.They also stressed the need for concerted international action to halt the aggression on Gaza and the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people, as well as the importance of unified regional efforts to bolster security and stability in the region.Speaker Al-Safadi expressed his pride in the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq, and between their peoples, reiterating the importance of sustained engagement on issues of mutual concern.