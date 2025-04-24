7 Films Honored The Golden Palm Awards At The 11Th Saudi Film Festival

The 11th edition of the Saudi Film Festival concluded on the evening of 23 April, 2025. The Festival was organized by the Cinema Association, in partnership with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and supported by the Film Commission of the Ministry of Culture. Key highlights of the evening included the announcement of the winners of the festival's Golden Palm Awards, offering accolades and recognition to featured films and actors, and a special documentary film screening honoring renowned Saudi actor and poet, Ibrahim Al-Hasawi, to whom this edition of the festival paid tribute.

Award Winners

In the Narrative Feature Films Category, the Golden Palm for Best Film went to My Driver and I (2024) by director Ahd Kamel, chosen from a shortlist that included Hobal (2024) by Abdulaziz Alshlahei and Siwar (2025) by Osama Alkhurayji.

The Golden Palm for Best Actor was awarded to Meshal Al-Mutairi for his performances in Hobal (2024) and Holes (2024) by Abdulmohsen Al-Dhabaan, selected from nominees including Roula Dakheelallah and Fahid Al-Yami.

The Iraqi film Songs of Adam (2024) by director Oudai Rashid won Best Feature Narrative GCC Film, while Hobal (2024), Siwar (2025), and Holes (2024) received special mentions from the jury for their striking visual storytelling and compelling dramatic execution.

The competition was stiff in the Best Short Film category; from a shortlist of Two Sisters (2024) by Waleed Al-Qahtani, The Last Dismissal (2023) by Jawaher Al-Ameri, and Mera Mera Mera (2024) by Khalid Zaidan, the latter was awarded the Golden Palm, solidifying Zaidan's position as a leading director who combines technical skill with creative vision.

The Abdullah Al-Muhsin Award for First Film was awarded to Sharshoura (2025) by Ahmed Al-Nasr, selected over nominees Gum (2024) by Bilal Al-Badr and Saeed's Day (2024) by Mohammed Al-Zouari.

Delusion by Issa Al-Subhi won Best Short Narrative GCC Film, while The Last Dismissal (2023) by Jowaher Alamri received a special mention.

In the Best Documentary Film category, Othman in the Vatican (2024) by Yasser bin Ghanem earned the Golden Palm, over competition from Market Dynamo by Ali Baqir Alabdullah and Sarih by Abdullah Omar Eskubi in the same category.

The Jabal Tuwaiq Award for Best Film about a Saudi City went to Qarn Almnazil by director Meshal Suheim Althobiti.

The Dark Side of Japan by Omar Farooq won Best GCC Documentary, while Market Dynamo by Ali Baqir Alabdullah and Ain Al-Sabeen by Mohammed Hilal Al-Ghafri received special mentions from the jury.

Festival Reflections

Saudi Film Festival Vice President Mansour Al-Badran congratulated the Golden Palm winners, emphasizing the importance of their ongoing filmmaking journeys. He highlighted how the festival first started with the promise of creating vital pathways in the film sector and has become a central platform to support the Saudi film industry through its ever-evolving programming. Mansour also celebrated this year's edition for its diverse screenings, its ability to bring filmmakers and celebrities together with audiences, and the compelling artistic vision it offered for the local cinematic landscape.

Jury Committees

The jury members for the Golden Palm Awards were a distinguished group of filmmakers and critics from within Saudi Arabia and abroad.



The Feature Narrative Jury was chaired by Franco-Moroccan director Ismaël Ferroukhi, joined by Canadian scholar Laura Marks and Saudi director Walaa Bahafzallah.

The Short Film Jury was chaired by Japanese director Ken Ochiai, alongside Saudi filmmaker and writer Layali Badr, and Saudi director Dr. Musab Al-Omari. The Documentary Jury was led by Egyptian filmmaker Marianne Khoury, joined by Saudi producer/director Faisal Al-Otaibi, and French director Sylvie Ballyot.

“Cinema of Identity” Theme

This year's festival launched under the title“Stories to Be Seen and Told”, centering its program around the theme of Cinema of Identity. Participating films explored topics including memory, belonging, and place examining these themes through personal, social, and aesthetic dimensions.

The festival line-up offered rich narratives and a visual dialogue between realism and imagination, adding a cohesive intellectual depth to the program.

Production Market

The festival's Production Market concluded with the distribution of 40 awards from 16 granting bodies, totalling over 2,557,500 SAR. The grants were awarded to Saudi and Gulf film projects in various stages of development and production.

Green Corpse won the MBC Academy and Shahid platform award worth 150,000 SAR, followed by Salem Ghanem and From the West's Memory: The Haram Incident.

Cycle, Under the Abaya, The Immersion, and Between Borders received various forms of support from companies including EQEW, THE ART DIRECTION, Kulymat, ASWAT, DTS Studios, and Unison Studio.

Awards also included funding for music composition, cinematography, sound, and marketing, making the Production Market a powerful platform for enabling projects and fostering professional collaboration.

As the Curtain Falls, the Screen Stays Open

In his closing remarks, Festival Director and poet Ahmed Al-Mulla addressed the audience:“You came carrying stories and dreams. In a short time, and with deep faith, we witnessed tales both seen and told. Each year, you fill this space with the warmth of your hearts and creative spirits. Our film has no ending, it has yet to be made... This is a celebration we built together and with you, it becomes complete.”

Tags#Film Festival #Ithra #Saudi Arabia