King Condoles Indian PM On Jammu And Kashmir Attack

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - - His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, expressed condolences over the victims of the recent armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir.His Majesty emphasised Jordan's rejection of violence in all its forms, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.