Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Condoles Indian PM On Jammu And Kashmir Attack

2025-04-24 02:03:15
Amman, April 24 (Petra) - - His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, expressed condolences over the victims of the recent armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
His Majesty emphasised Jordan's rejection of violence in all its forms, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

