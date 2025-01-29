Aqaba Water Company Commences Operations At Biogas Power Plant

The Aqaba Water Company on Monday launches a biogas power generation station at its wastewater treatment facility in northern Aqaba (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba Water Company on Monday launched a biogas power generation station at its wastewater facility in northern Aqaba, marking a significant step towards innovation and sustainability in the water sector.

The project, considered a pioneering initiative in Jordan, aims to advance the transition to clean energy, enhance environmental and economic efficiency and preserve natural resources, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director General of the Aqaba Water Company Mufid Louzi described the launch as a "milestone" for the company, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in adopting innovative and sustainable solutions.

"This biogas power plant represents a shift towards achieving energy self-sufficiency for our wastewater treatment facility, while easing pressure on traditional power grids and contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment," Louzi said.

He stressed the company's commitment to sustainable development, highlighting the project's role in improving service quality for the local community, reducing carbon emissions and supporting national efforts to address climate change. The facility also enables the eco-friendly and sustainable reuse of organic waste (sludge).

The company has significantly expanded its wastewater treatment capacity, increasing it from 12,000 cubic metres to 40,000 cubic metres per day.

The new facilities rely on green energy alternatives, including solar power and biogas generated during the wastewater treatment process, ensuring the station's sustainability and operational efficiency.