Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Summons Slovak Ambassador Over Fico's Statements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign summoned Slovak Ambassador Pavel Vizdal on Thursday, January 30, to express strong disapproval of Bratislava's statements alleging Ukraine's interference in Slovakia's internal affairs.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"Deputy Olexandr Mischenko expressed deep disappointment that Prime Minister Fico currently acts as speaking trumpet of the Kremlin and, by neglecting the Slovak Republic's membership in the European Union, resorts to illogical actions. Olexandr Mischenko stated that such actions by representatives of the Slovak authorities are unacceptable, especially in the context of Russia's unprecedented aggression against Ukraine, and cause serious harm not only to traditionally good Ukrainian-Slovak relations but is also undermining the unity of the European Union and the Euro-Atlantic community in countering the aggressor state," the statement said.

The ministry condemned the Slovak government's attempts to maintain its dependence on Russian energy supplies as unacceptable, despite the joint efforts of the EU and European partners to reduce such dependence and diversify energy sources, as well as ignoring the arguments of the Ukrainian side to deprive Russia of the means of financing terror against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"Official Bratislava is urged to stop this policy and revert to a constructive dialogue and the development of good neighborly relations between our countries and peoples," the ministry added.

Zelensky to Fico: Russian gas comes at cost of independence





Mischenko stressed that the Ukrainian people, who are sacrificing lives for their freedom and the security of all of Europe, remain deeply grateful to the Slovak people for their support and assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.

On January 29, the Slovak Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador to Slovakia, Myroslav Kastran, expressing sharp criticism of Ukraine's statements, which Slovakia considers "interference in its internal affairs."

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico previously stated that his government planned to take measures to prevent public protests from escalating into attempts to "overthrow the government."

He claimed that opposition groups were allegedly planning to escalate protests, including "seizing" government buildings and attempting to "overthrow" the government.

Fico, citing intelligence sources but providing no evidence, repeated accusations that an unknown group of "experts," allegedly involved in protests in Ukraine in 2014 and in Georgia in 2024, was operating in Slovakia.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry