Council Of Europe Calls For Just Peace And Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A just peace is essential for the security of the entire continent and can only be achieved through adequate security guarantees for Ukraine. Any peace negotiations must include Ukraine and adhere to the principle of "peace through strength."

This stance is outlined in the "European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," which 86 deputies supported at the PACE session in Strasbourg on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Intensified efforts towards peace should support and complement the principle of 'peace through strength' as outlined by the Ukrainian authorities. The principle stresses, inter alia, that sustainable peace negotiations can only be conducted from a position of resilience and robust defensive capacity, and that a just and lasting peace can only be secured by adequate security guarantees for Ukraine," the resolution states.

It emphasizes that any peace negotiations must involve Ukraine and respect its right to determine its own future.

The resolution notes that Russia has also strengthened its defense partnerships with states seeking to undermine the international rules-based order, notably through agreements with Iran and the deployment of North Korean soldiers in this war of aggression.

"Hybrid warfare tactics employed by the Russian Federation through cyber-attacks, arson, disinformation campaigns and sabotage further threaten European security, including its energy and communications infrastructure. The Russian Federation's efforts to interfere in the political processes of Council of Europe member States also pose a growing threat to democratic security in Europe," the MPs said.

The Parliamentary Assembly, in particular, calls on the member states of the Council of Europe, as well as relevant European institutions and international partners:

- to establish without delay a comprehensive compensation mechanism, including the already established and fully functional Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, a future international claims commission and an international compensation fund;

- to continue negotiations with a view to establishing a special tribunal to prosecute Russian and Belarusian leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine;

- to strengthen the current sanctions regime against the Russian Federation and enlarge the scope of sanctions to target a wider range of Russian economic sectors, pipeline gas and agricultural, metallurgical and nuclear industries;

- to ensure that all frozen Russian State assets are transferred to the international compensation fund, once it is established, in order to use them to compensate Ukraine and natural and legal persons affected by the Russian aggression in Ukraine;

- to maintain and, where necessary, enhance their comprehensive support to Ukraine, including political, economic and military support, to strengthen Ukraine's position in any future peace negotiations and to uphold regional security and European values.