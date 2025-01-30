Budgam Students Shine At 15-Day Basic Snow Skiing Course

Among the dedicated mentors accompanying the students, Suraya Maqbool, a Rehbar-e-Khel teacher from Zone Chadoora, has been playing an exemplary role. Along with ensuring the safety and well-being of the participating students, she has taken the initiative to undergo the training herself, demonstrating remarkable enthusiasm and commitment to sports development.

The skiing course provides students with a golden opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the sport under expert supervision, fostering confidence and discipline among the participants. The Department of Youth Services and Sports continues to strive towards promoting winter sports and nurturing young talent from across the region.

