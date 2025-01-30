Real Kashmir Play Churchill Brothers In I-League Today
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Real Kashmir FC will take on Churchill Brothers FC on Thursday in an I-League 2024-25 matchup at Raia Panchayat Ground in Goa. The game kicks off at 3:30 PM and airs on Sony Sports 2 and SSEN app/website.
A win would see the fifth-ranked Snow Leopards (16 points, 10 games) move within two points of table-toppers Namdhari FC, who have taken 21 points from their 11 games. On the other hand, Churchill Brothers are second on the table, having racked up 19 points from their 10 games.
After a dreadful away form, the Ishfaq Ahmad-coached Real Kashmir have bounced back with a string of victories at their home ground in Srinagar. In their five games, they have lost only once. The team has drawn twice but is on a two-game winning streak, defeating SC Bengaluru (3-1) and Dempo SC (2-0) at TRC Ground.
Churchill has won three games and lost twice in their last five outings. They are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Rajasthan FC.
Real Kashmir Youth Team To Play Today
The Under-17 Real Kashmir squad lost 5-0 to Juba Sangha FC on Tuesday in their opening game of the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League 2024-25 at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.
On Thursday, they will take on MUM – Dsouza Football Academy at 8:00 AM.
The squad is coached by Mudasir Bashir and will hope for a better performance in a group that also includes Sreenidi Deccan FC, Corbett FC and Madan Maharaj FC.
