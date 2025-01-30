(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Boyden Middle East celebrates 25 years of leadership excellence in the Middle East region

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 29 January 2025 – Boyden Middle East, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, marks its 25th anniversary of regional excellence with a milestone celebration held in Saudi Arabia, underscoring its continuous commitment to the region. The event, coinciding with the visit of global President & CEO Chad Hesters, brought together clients and senior executives from diverse industries to honour Boyden's legacy of excellence in executive search and leadership consulting.

This significant milestone also celebrates the incorporation of Boyden Middle East as a legal entity in Saudi Arabia in 2024, further solidifying the firm’s presence and commitment to supporting organizations in achieving their strategic objectives.

Boyden Middle East offers a range of services specifically designed to meet the unique leadership needs of organizations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the GCC. These include executive search, which focuses on identifying and attracting top-tier nationals and expatriate talent for leadership roles across critical sectors such as financial services, property development, infrastructure, entertainment, and industrial operations. The firm’s leadership consulting services provide comprehensive support for onboarding and integration, assessment and profiling, leadership development, and cultural transformation, ensuring alignment between leadership capabilities and strategic goals. Additionally, Boyden provides expert guidance in board assessment, assisting family businesses and public entities with governance and board set up to strengthen organizational oversight.

According to the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global executive search and leadership consulting profession generated $16 billion in revenue in 2019, marking a steady increase from $9.7 billion in 2012. Although there was a brief 12% dip during the pandemic, revenues rebounded to $19.9 billion in 2021 and further increased to $21.1 billion in 2022, highlighting the continued recognition of the strategic value executive search and leadership consultants bring to businesses.

“Our 25th anniversary is not only a celebration of our journey but also a testament to the trust our clients and executives place in us,” said Chad Hesters, President & CEO of Boyden. “Saudi Arabia is a dynamic market. Our expanded presence reflects our commitment to delivering world-class leadership consulting and executive search services to support the Kingdom’s ambitious transformation goals.”

The demand for senior Saudi executives and global talent continues to grow, fuelled by high-profile projects under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. A report by the GCC Board Directors Institute emphasized that only one in ten organizations benefit from a corporate culture that genuinely inspires, underscoring the importance of cultural transformation and diversity in hiring strategies. Boyden has been pivotal in addressing these needs, including attracting Chief AI Officers to lead digital transformation efforts, recruiting Chief Financial Officers with IPO experience to guide companies in going public, and promoting diversity in leadership by ensuring roles are filled by competent executives regardless of gender.

“Leadership consulting is at the core of what we do, and we are proud to offer solutions that empower businesses in Saudi Arabia to thrive in today’s competitive landscape,” said Magdy El Zein, Managing Director of Boyden Middle East. “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has created unparalleled opportunities for transformation, and Boyden is honoured to be a trusted partner in this journey for many organizations. From supporting the war for senior talent to enabling businesses to meet their diversity goals, we remain agile and proactive in delivering solutions tailored to the Kingdom’s needs.”

Since entering the region in 2000, Boyden Middle East has consistently supported public and private organizations in achieving their leadership objectives. By incorporating as a legal entity in Saudi Arabia, Boyden reinforces its commitment to the region’s economic transformation and strategic goals.

With a focus on gratitude and networking, the 25th anniversary celebration concluded with remarks from Chad Hesters and Magdy El Zein, emphasizing Boyden’s dedication to quality, trust, and excellence in service.





