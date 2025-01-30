Germany confirms backing Denmark in argument with Trump

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that Germany is on the same side with Denmark regarding the current disagreement with the American administration over Greenland.



Scholz stressed on essential significance of European states' regional integrity at a collaborative press conference in Berlin with Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen.



“The inviolability of borders is a fundamental principle of international law. Russia has broken this principle with its invasion of Ukraine, thereby also laying the axe to the peace order in Europe,” Scholz stated.



He emphasized, “this principle must apply to everyone. I made this clear once again from this point a few days ago. Borders must not be moved by force: To whom it may concern.”



Although Schlolz did not openly mention the United Stated or its Leader, regional press has considerably taken his words as condemnation to Trump’s last declaration over having Greenland, the mineral-rich Danish land that is strategically located within the Arctic.

