This Year, I Wish To Own My Wings And Build The Fire – Bigger, Better, Stronger: Shruti Haasan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) and Shruti Haasan, who celebrated her birthday recently, has said that she senses this year to be a magical one and that she intends to learn more about herself this year.

Taking to Instagram to pen a long note of gratitude for all the birthday wishes that came her way, the actress wrote,“2025 is that magical year and I can feel it in my bones. As a January baby, I get to start my year with celebration and joy and I never take that for granted - I'm so thankful to all the beautiful people who surround me with love and good wishes.”

Stating that her birthday this year was extra special as she celebrated it with the unit of Lokesh Kanakaraj's Coolie, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, the actress wrote,“It was extra special this year to celebrate with the wonderful Coolie team which consists of the sweetest people ever.

Threw a birthday party after so long and was so glad to celebrate with so many lovely souls.”

The actress also thanked her team that travels with her during shootings.“Grateful for my incredible team who travel with me through all the ups and downs and are the best support system through all the work days and more.”

The actress ended the note on how she planned to use this year.“This year I wish to learn more about myself -to own my wings and to build the fire - bigger better stronger 🧿 Thankyou for all your good energy love and wishes , it means the world.”

It may be recalled that a number of film units, of which Shruti is a part, had sent her birthday wishes. Two such units were director Mysskin's Train unit and the unit of the Hollywood film, 'The Eye'.