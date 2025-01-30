Hyprland 0.47.0 Introduces HDR Support And Rounded Window Edges

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Hyprland, the dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, has unveiled version 0.47.0, introducing significant enhancements that elevate user experience and visual aesthetics. This release marks a pivotal advancement in Hyprland's capabilities, offering users a more immersive and visually appealing environment.

A standout feature in this update is the integration of High Dynamic Range support. This addition enables users to experience a broader range of colors and increased contrast, delivering more lifelike and vibrant visuals on compatible displays. The implementation of HDR is facilitated through the inclusion of the xx-color-management-v4 and frog-color-management-v1 protocols. The xx-color-management-v4 protocol allows clients to access color properties of outputs and informs the compositor about the color properties of surface contents. The frog-color-management-v1 protocol, developed by Valve's Joshua Ashton and KDE developer Xaver Hugl, is an experimental protocol focused on HDR game support, bridging the gap until the upstream Wayland protocol is fully developed.

In addition to HDR support, Hyprland 0.47.0 introduces rounded window edges, enhancing the visual appeal of the desktop environment. This feature provides a more polished and modern look, contributing to a more aesthetically pleasing user interface.

