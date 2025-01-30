Tragedy Strikes Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Multiple Lives In Prayagraj

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

A devastating stampede at the Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, with many more injured. The incident occurred in the early hours as thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the stampede began when crowd-control barriers gave way, leading to panic among the pilgrims. Medical personnel on-site provided immediate assistance, while rescue teams worked tirelessly to the to nearby medical facilities. Families of the victims have been seen outside hospitals, anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.

The Kumbh Mela, a six-week-long festival that commenced on January 13, is one of the most significant events in the Hindu religious calendar, attracting millions of pilgrims from across the country. On this particular day, considered highly auspicious, a massive influx of devotees was anticipated. Despite extensive preparations, including the deployment of hundreds of cameras and the establishment of a command center to monitor crowd density, the measures proved insufficient to prevent the tragedy.

Authorities had implemented advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to manage the vast crowds. Approximately 300 cameras were installed throughout the festival grounds and along access routes, supplemented by drone surveillance. These systems were designed to provide real-time data on crowd movements and densities, enabling proactive management to avert potential dangers. However, the sheer number of attendees overwhelmed these precautions. In response to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have called for immediate support measures and urged the public to utilize alternative riverbanks for the holy dip to alleviate congestion at the primary site. Religious leaders have also appealed to pilgrims to avoid the main bathing areas and seek less crowded locations. The Kumbh Mela has a history of tragic incidents. In 1954, more than 400 people died in a stampede during the festival, marking one of the deadliest crowd-related disasters globally. In 2013, another stampede resulted in 36 fatalities. These recurring tragedies highlight the challenges of managing such large gatherings, despite advancements in technology and infrastructure.