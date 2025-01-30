Analyst Predicts Ethereum To Experience Significant Growth In 2025

(MENAFN- Breaking) As per the insights of analyst Titan of Crypto, (ETH ) could be poised for a significant surge this year as it consistently forms higher lows on the weekly chart. Despite this positive trend, breaking through the stubborn $4,000 resistance level remains a crucial obstacle for the on its path to achieving new highs.

Is Ethereum Heading Towards a Massive Rally?

Although holders of may be feeling frustrated due to the digital asset's lackluster price performance in recent years, there is still hope for a turnaround in ETH 's price trajectory.

In a post on X, Titan of Crypto shared an ETH weekly chart showcasing the consistent formation of higher lows since 2022. Maintaining this pattern could lead to breaking the critical $4,000 level and potentially reaching new all-time highs (ATH) later in the year.







The analyst also utilized Fibonacci extensions to project potential price targets, with the most optimistic estimations reaching up to $13,000 by 2026. Crypto trader Ted expressed a similar optimistic view on ETH 's price trajectory.

Ted suggests that once ETH surpasses the $4,000 milestone, it could potentially exceed its previous ATH and rally towards $9,000 within 3 to 4 months. He also mentioned that US President Donald Trump's recent ETH acquisitions might provide additional upward momentum for the digital asset.

Trump's decentralized finance (DeFi) venture known as World Liberty Financial (WLF) has been actively purchasing ETH . In December 2024, WLF acquired 722 ETH valued at $2.5 million based on prevailing market rates.

Technical analyst Alex Clay views ETH 's current downtrend as a potential buying opportunity. Clay pointed out that ETH has completed its falling wedge pattern and successfully defended the $3,000 support level. He stated:







Is ETH Becoming an Overcrowded Trade?

Although the above assessments might offer optimism to ETH traders, experienced crypto analyst Ali Martinez warns that the bullish head-and-shoulder pattern on ETH 's daily chart could be turning into a crowded trade. Martinez cautioned:

On the other hand, crypto analyst Mister Crypto recently suggested that Ethereum has likely reached its bottom and is potentially on the brink of an upward breakout. Currently, ETH is trading at $3,095, experiencing a 2.2% decline over the past 24 hours.







Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.