Women's Football League Association WFLA Launches, Empowering Women Athletes With The First Professional Football League

WFLA launches as the first professional full-contact women's football league, creating opportunities for athletes, cities, and team owners across the U.S.

- Terri CollinsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's Football League Association (WFLA ) has officially launched for its 2026 season, marking a milestone in the world of sports. The WFLA is the first professional full-contact women's football league in the United States.The WFLA offers a groundbreaking platform for women to compete at the highest level. This launch addresses the significant gap in professional opportunities for female athletes and paves the way for the future of women's sports.The WFLA's launch comes at a time when women's sports are experiencing unprecedented growth. With increasing media coverage, sponsorship opportunities and fan engagement, the WFLA is positioned to play a key role in the continued expansion of women's sports and offers female athletes the recognition and opportunities they deserve.“We are thrilled to introduce the Women's Football League Association,” said Terri Collins, spokesperson for URBT , the parent company of the WFLA.“This is not just an opportunity for female athletes. It's a significant step forward in the evolution of women's sports and a new chapter in football history.”The league is committed to ensuring sustainable growth and providing female athletes with the necessary resources to succeed. By focusing on competitive salaries, world-class training facilities, and robust player development programs, the WFLA aims to build a strong professional female football ecosystem.As interest in team ownership grows, both high-profile individuals and cities across the U.S. are eagerly inquiring about bringing WFLA teams to their communities. The opportunity to own a team offers a unique chance to be part of the league's national expansion, while fostering local engagement and contributing to the development of women's professional sports in new markets.For more information on the WFLA, including team ownership opportunities, visit or contact 562-444-5456.About the Women's Football League Association (WFLA):The Women's Football League Association (WFLA) is the first professional full-contact women's football league in the U.S., providing a platform for women to compete at the highest level in football. The league is dedicated to empowering female athletes, creating career opportunities, and advancing the development of women's sports. With teams across the United States, the WFLA offers exciting professional football while making a significant impact on local communities and the sports industry as a whole.

