Bitcoin Sellers Await $104K As Federal Reserve Confronts Pressure From Trump On Rates At FOMC

(MENAFN- Breaking) As continues to fluctuate in value, sellers are on edge waiting for the digital currency to reach the $10,000 mark. The Reserve's decision on interest rates, as well as recent comments from President Trump, have added additional uncertainty to the market.

The Federal Open Committee (FOMC) announced that it will be maintaining interest rates at their current level, but left the door open for future adjustments. This news has the potential to impact prices, as investors often turn to the digital currency as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

President Trump's comments on trade negotiations with China have also fueled market instability, with many investors unsure about the potential impact on global markets. This uncertainty has led to increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin prices experiencing sharp fluctuations in recent days.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin , many investors remain bullish on the digital currency's long-term prospects. With ongoing interest from institutional investors and growing adoption around the world, Bitcoin continues to attract new buyers looking to capitalize on its potential for long-term growth.

As sellers wait for Bitcoin to hit the $10,000 mark, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve, President Trump, and ongoing trade negotiations. The coming days will be crucial for determining the direction of the cryptocurrency market and whether Bitcoin will break through the $10,000 barrier.

