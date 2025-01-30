Secretary Rubio's Call With Rwandan President Kagame

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Secretary Rubio stressed the United States is deeply troubled by escalation of the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, particularly the fall of Goma to the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group. The Secretary urged an immediate ceasefire in the region, and for all parties to respect sovereign territorial integrity. Secretary Rubio conveyed the overriding goal of the United States is a durable peace that addresses security concerns and lays the foundation for a thriving regional economy.