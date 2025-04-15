Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian National Dies In Road Accident

2025-04-15 02:02:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian expatriate Joy Mathew (47), passed away on Tuesday in a road accident on Dukhan Highway as his car collided with a truck. He has been working in the event management sector in Qatar for the past 13 years. A native of Vaikom, Kerala, Joy is survived by his wife Sreedevi, a former resident of Qatar.

