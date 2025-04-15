403
Singapore Dissolves Parliament, To Hold General Election On May 3
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Singaporeans will cast their votes in a general election after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved Singapore's Parliament.
Nomination Day will be on April 23, giving candidates the minimum nine days of campaigning before Cooling-off Day on May 2.
This is the country's 14th election since independence in 1965, and the first for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who took over from premier Lee Hsien Loong, who had led the government for nearly two decades.
Top concerns of Singapore voters are focused on key issues such as rising living costs, job opportunities, and unemployment.
