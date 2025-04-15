403
Israeli Occupation Murders Over 51,000 Palestinians Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered at least 51,000 Palestinian civilians and injured at least 116,343 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
Wafa news agency reported medical sources as saying that, out of the death toll, 1,630 martyrs and 4,302 wounded were recorded since March 18.
At least 17 martyrs and 69 wounded civilians arrived at the Gaza Strip hospitals over the past 24 hours, Wafa added.
Wafa also indicated that many victims remain under the rubble of destroyed homes and facilities, and scattered across the streets, noting that ambulances and specialized teams are unable to reach them due to limited resources.
The renewed genocide on March 18 ended a two-month ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19. During the ceasefire period, the Israeli occupation repeatedly violated its terms, continuing to bomb various areas in Gaza, murdering and injuring civilians. The IOF also refused to implement humanitarian protocols, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis with a tightened blockade on the region. (
The renewed genocide on March 18 ended a two-month ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19. During the ceasefire period, the Israeli occupation repeatedly violated its terms, continuing to bomb various areas in Gaza, murdering and injuring civilians. The IOF also refused to implement humanitarian protocols, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis with a tightened blockade on the region. (
