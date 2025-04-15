403
Supreme Judicial Council Affirms Commitment To Strengthening Family Cohesion In Society
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Head of the Follow-up Affairs Office at the Family Court, Judge Hareb Al Mohannadi, affirmed that the Supreme Judicial Council is committed to preserving the cohesive fabric of the family, which is a hallmark of Qatari and Arab society, supported by Islamic values and ethics, which provide a moral foundation for the proper upbringing of individuals.
This statement came during Qatar's celebrations of Family Day 2025. In his remarks, Al Mohannadi emphasized that this day reflects the significance of the family in building and maintaining societal cohesion, noting that the family is the fundamental unit of society. It is from the family that the values and principles that shape our identity and culture emerge.
He further explained that the State of Qatar places great importance on the family, recognizing its pivotal role in sustainable development. Qatar has implemented several policies and programs aimed at strengthening family stability and creating an environment conducive to the growth and development of its members.
Judge Al Mohannadi acknowledged the challenges that families face in today's world and called for unity and collaboration in addressing these issues. He pointed out that rapid social and technological changes could impact our values and traditions, stressing the importance of fostering communication within families and reinforcing the core values while embracing the advancements of the modern era.
In this regard, he highlighted that preserving family cohesion is a top priority for the Family Court. Various measures have been established to maintain the social fabric, including mandatory family reconciliation procedures, which have contributed to resolving many issues before they reach the court. This has helped address marital disputes and conflicts without the need for judicial rulings, and has strengthened the role of arbitrators, who, by Islamic Sharia, are primarily drawn from family members.
Regarding electronic services, Judge Al Mohannadi stressed that the Family Court is committed to adopting the latest technological innovations in all its services. The court has leveraged global technological advancements to enhance visual communication programs within the judicial system, which has positively impacted services and streamlined processes.
He also emphasized the court's keenness on raising family awareness through publications, newsletters, and video materials.
Al Mohannadi urged families and young people to focus on strengthening family integration and community bonds, striving to preserve the family structure and address challenges in accordance with Islamic Sharia
