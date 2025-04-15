New Life-Saving Maternal Health Program Launched At Community Baby Shower And Resource Fair

PG Healthy Start, supported by a grant awarded to MedStar Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), expands access to comprehensive healthcare, education, and support services to new and expecting families that enroll in the program through MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. Needs addressed during pregnancy and for up to two years postpartum include:



Lactation consulting

Postpartum care

Safe sleep training

Food & diaper insecurity

Housing instability

Utility assistance

Transportation needs

WIC and SNAP referral

Family advocacy

Support groups And much more

PG Healthy Start is not only for mothers, but also for fathers and caregivers who play important roles in raising a child.

"Statistics show that we need to do better for our new mothers and families in Prince George's County," said Stephen T. Michaels, MD, FACHE , president of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. "As a healthcare leader in the county, we are leading the charge by launching PG Healthy Start; a remarkable program that aligns perfectly with MedStar Health's mission of caring for our patients, those who care for them, and our communities."

MedStar Southern Maryland enrolled dozens of new PG Healthy Start members at this year's Community Baby Shower and Resource Fair, held in partnership between the hospital and Clinton Baptist. Hundreds joined the second-annual fun and festive celebration of motherhood and parenthood; a strong follow-up to last year's very successful inaugural event.

" Coming into this year, following the success of last year's event, we are striving to do bigger and bigger things, offering more support for new and expecting parents," said Pastor Colin Pugh II of Clinton Baptist Church. "Now with the PG Healthy Start Program, families have even more opportunities to connect with local organizations, explore baby essentials, and participate in valuable workshops. I am thankful for our partnership and am excited to serve and love our community with the love of Jesus Christ. We grow, we serve, we love!"

"We are so thrilled with the success of the Community Baby Shower, which was grown from the ground up through the passion and commitment of our Community Health team," said Chile Ahaghotu, MD, FACS , vice president of Medical Affairs at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. "We can't wait to see where this event, this partnership, and the PG Healthy Start program goes in the future."

At the shower, more than 30 non-profits and community organizations shared resources covering lactation support, health care, education, finances, relationship support, and more. Nurses from MedStar Southern Maryland conducted blood pressure screenings, blood sugar checks, and answered questions. In exchange for engaging with the available resources, guests received donated diapers, wipes, and other essentials at no cost. Larger items like pack and play cribs, strollers, and car sears were raffled off.

New this year, speakers representing PG Healthy Start partner organizations held Q&A sessions to share helpful advice about car seat safety, nutrition, and fatherhood support.

If you are a resident of Prince George's or Waldorf and are interested in enrolling in PG Healthy Start, please contact [email protected] or call 301-235-3410.

This project supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $5.4M with 0% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.

SOURCE MedStar Health