Qatar And Syria: Solid Relations Strengthened By High-Level Reciprocal Visits
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The visit of President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa to the State of Qatar comes within the framework of the distinguished and strong relations between the two countries at all levels, as bilateral relations have recently witnessed remarkable development in various fields.
The visit of Syrian President to Doha is another step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and a testament to the depth of these relations, as the State of Qatar has been at the forefront of countries that stood by Syria since the fall of the former Syrian regime on Dec. 8, 2024, as it operated an air bridge of aid, which included medical materials, food, and shelter supplies, to relief the brothers there and contribute to addressing their humanitarian situation.
Within the framework of its support for the new Syria, the State of Qatar resumed the work of its embassy in Damascus after nearly 13 years of severing all diplomatic relations with the Syrian regime in 2011, reflecting Qatar's principled support for the revolution of the Syrian people and its firm support for their demands for a decent life, freedom, and social justice.
On Dec. 23, 2024, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met in Damascus with Al Sharaa, where they discussed the close bilateral relations and ways to boost them, the future of Syria, and prospects for the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Syrian people across all fields. The discussions also included the required support for the Damascus International Airport to resume operations within the framework of Qatar's humanitarian and development assistance.
On Dec. 30, 2024, a Qatari Armed Forces plane arrived at Damascus International Airport carrying humanitarian aid, including ambulances, food supplies, and medicine provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), as well as technical assistance to help restart Damascus International Airport and ensure the flow of aid into Syria. This plane is the first to land at Damascus International Airport as part of the Qatari airlift, affirming Qatar's deep concern and full support for its brothers in Syria.
On Jan. 16, 2024, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Al Sharaa, who was then serving as Commander-in-Chief of the New Syrian Administration at the People's Palace in Damascus.
The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in Syria, as well as a number of topics of common interest.
During the visit, His Excellency reiterated Qatar's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence and for achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people for a dignified life and building a state of institutions and law.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time, the State of Qatar welcomed the steps aimed at restructuring the sisterly Syrian state and strengthening consensus and unity among all Syrian parties, paving the way for the consolidation of civil peace, security, stability, and the building of a state of law, institutions, development, and prosperity.
The ministry emphasized that the current critical phase in Syria requires the state to monopolize arms control within a single army that represents all components without exclusion to preserve the country's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and pave the way for a peaceful transfer of power through a comprehensive political process.
The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria in all fields and its effective contribution to all regional and international efforts to achieve the Syrian people's aspirations for freedom, development, prosperity, and a decent life.
On Jan. 30, 2025, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani paid a historic visit to Damascus, where he met with his brother President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa, at the People's Palace.
HH the Amir congratulated the Syrian President on the victory of the Syrian revolution and on being named President of the transitional period. His Highness reiterated the State of Qatar's position in support of the unity; sovereignty and independence of Syria, praising the efforts exerted by the new Syrian administration to achieve stability; preserve the capabilities of the State; and secure the necessary needs of the Syrian people.
His Highness stressed the urgent need to form a government that represents all segments of the Syrian people to consolidate stability and move forward with reconstruction, development and prosperity projects, affirming that the State of Qatar will continue to stand with the Syrian brethren to achieve their goals for which they fought to reach a state of unity, justice and freedom.
The visit of HH the Amir to Damascus is the first visit by a head of state to the Syrian capital since the fall of the former regime. This visit carries messages and indicators as it comes at a pivotal moment in the history of the brotherly Syrian people.
Several Syrian newspapers and media outlets highlighted the historic visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, considering it a significant step that reflects the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Syrian people in various fields.
The State of Qatar also participated in the Ministerial Conference on Syria, held on February 13 in the French capital, Paris, where HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi represented the State of Qatar at the conference.
In his speech at the conference, His Excellency reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for the Syrian people and their choices, noting that the only path to progress lies in a comprehensive political process that preserves the unity of the Syrian social fabric, builds its national institutions with competence and serves the national interests, and unifies its forces under civilian leadership whose goal is to preserve the unity of Syrian territory and protect its lands.
On February 14, the State of Qatar welcomed the positive steps taken by the new administration in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, particularly in preserving the safety of civilians, the stability of state institutions, ensuring the continuity of public services, and securing the essential needs of the Syrian people. It also welcomed the steps taken by the new Syrian administration aimed at restructuring the Syrian state and strengthening consensus and unity among all Syrian parties, paving the way for the consolidation of civil peace, security, and stability, and the building of a state of law, institutions, and development.
This came in a statement by the State of Qatar delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during the Security Council Briefing on the situation in the Middle East (Syria) at the UN headquarters in New York.
On February 23, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Asaad Al Shaibani. They reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest developments in Syria, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
During the meeting, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, and for achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people for a dignified life and the building of a state of institutions and law. His Excellency also affirmed Qatar's support for reconstruction, development, and stability efforts in Syria.
His Excellency also participated in the joint ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held on March 6, with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Asaad Al Shaibani. The meeting was held in Mecca, where cooperation relations between the GCC countries and the Syrian Arab Republic were reviewed, as well as ways to support development and reconstruction projects to achieve security and stability in Syria.
On March 10, the State of Qatar welcomed the agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces into the institutions of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, considering it an important step toward consolidating civil peace, enhancing security and stability, and building a state of institutions and law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Syria's stability and prosperity require the state's monopoly on arms within a single army representing all Syrian components, ensuring the preservation of the country's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty and the aspirations of its brotherly people for freedom, development, and prosperity.
On March 13, and in implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State of Qatar began providing certified electricity supplies to the Syrian Arab Republic via the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in a move aimed at addressing the severe electricity shortage and improving the performance of the country's infrastructure.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic expressed its deep appreciation for the State of Qatar's initiative to begin supplying Syria with electricity.
The State of Qatar welcomed the ratification of the Constitutional Declaration by HE President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad Al Sharaa, expressing its hope that this important, historic step will serve as a solid foundation for organizing the transitional phase and building a state of institutions, justice, and freedoms to which the brotherly Syrian people aspire.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement, that the Constitutional Declaration's contents, particularly the principle of separation of powers, the formation of a committee to draft a permanent constitution, the achievement of transitional justice, the protection of the freedoms and rights of all Syrians, and the commitment to the unity of the land and people, represent a starting point for building the country on new foundations. In this context, the Ministry emphasized the need for local, regional, and international solidarity to promote progress and stability in Syria.
In Brussels, on March 17, the State of Qatar participated in the 9th Donor Conference on Syria "Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for a Successful Transition", organized by the European Union in Brussels.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the conference was chaired by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.
The State of Qatar welcomed the announcement by HE President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad Al Sharaa, of the formation of the new government, and expressed its wishes for the government's success in carrying out its duties and consolidating the foundations of a state of institutions, justice, and freedom.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration to cooperate with the new Syrian government to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields to achieve the interests of the two brotherly peoples. At the same time, it affirmed the State of Qatar's support for the new government to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for stability, development, and prosperity.
There is no doubt that the State of Qatar and the Syrian Arab Republic enjoy distinguished fraternal relations. The mutual visits between the two countries reflect the depth of these relations and the commitment to elevating them to broader horizons. They are also evidence that the State of Qatar always stands by the brotherly Syrian people to achieve their aspirations for stability, development, and prosperity.
