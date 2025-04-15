403
China, Zimbabwe Ink Deals for Airport Maintenance, Transport Skills Development
(MENAFN) China and Zimbabwe have signed two significant agreements in Harare focused on improving airport infrastructure maintenance and advancing skills development in the transport sector.
The agreements include the maintenance of Victoria Falls International Airport, upgraded by China Jiangsu International (CJI) in 2016, and a technical cooperation pact between the Airports Company of Zimbabwe and CJI.
At the signing ceremony on Monday, Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joshua Sacco, highlighted the importance of the technical cooperation agreement, which allows Zimbabwe to benefit from China's expertise in the transport sector.
"So, as we expand our airports in the country, it means we also have the need for skilled manpower, and this comes in handy as we cooperate with the Chinese company," Sacco remarked.
He commended CJI for its ongoing commitment to modernizing Zimbabwe’s transport infrastructure, noting that the partnership would support the country’s broader industrialization goals.
