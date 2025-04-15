Drought Crisis Deepens In Kenya's Arid Areas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi: The drought situation in Kenya's arid and semi-arid lands has worsened, with conditions deteriorating in all 23 counties, putting millions of people at risk of starvation, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) warned on Tuesday.

As a government agency responsible for drought mitigation in Kenya, the NDMA said in its latest report that 15 regions are in the "normal" drought phase while eight are at the "alert" level.

"The situation has deteriorated in many counties, though the majority are on a worsening trend," said the NDMA.

The agency noted that most of the counties are experiencing occasional rainfall that would be followed by a dry spell, worsening the situation.

With the arid areas mainly inhabited by pastoralists, NDMA observed that cases of livestock diseases are also on the rise, including foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin and camel pox.