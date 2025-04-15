Pakistan Weather Warning: Rains And Storms Incoming

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a countrywide weather advisory, forecasting thunderstorms, hailstorms, and possible landslides in various regions from April 16 to April 20.

According to the PMD, intense heat will persist in southern parts of the country until April 18. Meanwhile, northern and upper regions are expected to experience gusty winds, thunderstorms, and intermittent rainfall.

From April 16 to 20, heavy rain and hail are likely in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mardan, and Peshawar. Similar conditions are expected in Murree, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Galiyat, and Waziristan.

In Islamabad, Talagang, Jhelum, and Chakwal, rainfall is expected from April 16 to 18, with a second wave likely on the evening of April 20. Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat, and Gujranwala may also experience hail and rain during the same period.

The Met Office also warned of strong winds and dust storms in South Punjab on April 18 and 19.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid standing near trees or electric poles during storms. There's a significant risk of landslides in Murree, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Galiyat region.