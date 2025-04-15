Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Leads Well-Wisher To Welcome Syrian President

2025-04-15 02:02:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led well-wishers in welcoming HE President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa, upon his arrival, along with the accompanying delegation, at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport on an official visit to the country on Tuesday.
Also present to welcomed His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi.

