403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Leads Well-Wisher To Welcome Syrian President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led well-wishers in welcoming HE President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa, upon his arrival, along with the accompanying delegation, at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport on an official visit to the country on Tuesday.
Also present to welcomed His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi.
Also present to welcomed His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment