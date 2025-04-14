ISL Final Loss Hurt Will Only End When We Win It, Says Sunil Chhetri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Nobody has a way with words like India's all-time top scorer Sunil Chhetri. The 40-year-old Bengaluru FC striker, after losing the ISL final against Mohun Bagan Super Giants, took to social media to raise the spirits of his fans.

Bengaluru FC had taken the lead when Mohun Bagan centre-back Alberto Rodriguez inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing BFC the lead. 23 minutes after conceding, MBSG earned a penalty, which Jason Cummings coolly converted to level the score at 1-1. As the game edged into added time, it was MBSG's leading goal-scorer Jamie Maclaren, netted the winner, sealing a dramatic 2-1 comeback and etching MBSG's name further into ISL history.

The attacker has netted 14 goals this Indian Super League season, which ranks him second overall in this category in 2024/2025, while also making him highest Indian scorer. In addition, he has chipped in with two assists as well.

Chhetri acknowledged that he too needed the time to sit down and reflect on the loss but believes that this hurt will end only when BFC cross the final hurdle.

"I did what everyone does after losing a final. I sat with all the what-ifs and should-haves. The freekick. The header. Every half chance.

“I know how all of you are feeling. Losing stinks. And this one will linger for a while. And so, in what is uncharacteristic advice, go and sink into that tub of ice cream. Call for that cheat meal on a Monday. Skip the gym. Whatever it takes for you to feel better. Then after a few days, acknowledge that this hurt will end only when we win.

“You love this team because you know how we're built. Don't let anything change that. We have lost many finals and have only come back stronger. That's the only way we at BFC know how to operate.

“We'll hurt for now, and then we'll brave it till we get over the line. That's how we'll do it. That's how we've always done it at this football club,” read the Instagram post by Chhetri.

Although he could not find the back of the net in the final, Chhetri's record in the ISL playoffs is phenomenal. He has played 16 matches for Bengaluru FC in the knockout stages of the ISL so far, scoring ten times and providing an assist. He scored four times in the knockout stages of ISL 2017-18 which included a hat-trick against FC Pune City in the second and decisive leg of the semi-final before also finding the back of the net in the final which the Blues lost to Chennaiyin FC.

The forward once again showed his class in the 2018-19 season as he scored in the second leg of the semi-final victory against NorthEast United FC as Bengaluru FC went onto win the ISL Cup.

He had a relatively quieter outing in the 2019-20 season as Bengaluru FC lost out to ATK FC in the semi-finals before making a huge impact for the Blues as they returned to the knockout stages in 2022-23 after a gap of three years.

Chhetri scored the winner in the knockout match against Kerala Blasters FC before scoring the winner in the first leg of the semi-final against Mumbai City FC which the Blues went onto win on penalties.

The veteran was on the scoresheet again in the final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant which the Blues lost on penalties. Chhetri added to his playoff goal tally in 2024-25 as he scored a phenomenal goal in the 5-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the Knockout fixture. However, he made an even bigger impact in the semi-finals scoring the decisive goal in the tie against FC Goa.