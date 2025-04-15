Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets US Acting Assistant Secretary Of Treasury For Terrorist Financing

Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets US Acting Assistant Secretary Of Treasury For Terrorist Financing


2025-04-15 02:00:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met today, April 15, with Acting Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing of the United States HE Anna Morris.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries in the financial and banking fields and ways to enhance them.

MENAFN15042025000063011010ID1109433325

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search