عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Celebrating The Lunar New Year

Celebrating The Lunar New Year


1/30/2025 12:10:03 AM

To friends at home and around the world who celebrate Lunar New Year, I extend my heartfelt best wishes.

As we usher in the Year of the Snake, let us embrace the qualities of wisdom and transformation that this symbol represents. May the coming year bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to all.

MENAFN30012025004514009831ID1109146508


U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search